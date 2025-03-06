Woman refuses to date as a single mom, 'it upsets one of my friends.' AITA? 'I don't trust myself.'

The truth of it all is I don't trust myself to date while my kids are under 18 or even while my kids live with me. I was raised in a toxic household and was left with many self-esteem issues from that. My parents lived in the same house with their respective spouses and all four treated me horribly. It was unusual and unconventional and it didn't work because of the personality of them all.

I was told every day how disgusting and ugly I was and I internalized it and never made friends or connections outside the house because of them. I still lived with them when I got pregnant, when I was abused by the son of a friend of one of them. Getting pregnant was what kicked off my drive to make a better life for us.