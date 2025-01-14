Woman refuses to delay surgery so she can be a surrogate for her sister, 'I broke her heart.' AITA?

In December my sister came right out and asked me not to have the hysterectomy yet and to be her surrogate so she can be a mother too. I told her I was so sorry and if my body wasn't giving me the hell it is, I'd do it for her, but I couldn't delay it any longer. She got upset but told me it was fine and she understood. She'd get over it. I could tell it bothered her but I didn't want to fight about it.