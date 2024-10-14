Woman refuses to drive stepdaughters to 'expensive' class, 'the co-parenting relationship is unstable.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to help get my stepdaughters to their newest extra curricular activity?"

My husband has two daughters (13 and 12) with his ex-wife. They have been divorced for almost 11 years and we have been married for 7 years and share two kids together ages 6 and 3. His ex-wife is not currently remarried but she did marry twice since the divorce and has two additional children ages 9 and 5.

The co-parenting relationship is very unstable and changeable. Some decisions need to be made via mediation. Others they can agree on to a point. While a few were taken to court for a judge to decided for them.

My relationship with my stepdaughters was good until 3 years ago when their mom's negativity changed how they treat me. They have expressed that they know their mom doesn't like me so they won't like me anymore either.