Woman refuses to eat 'really scary and gross' food from in-laws' broken fridge. AITA?

My husband (23M) and I (23F) have families who live far apart from one another, so we always split the holidays. This year, we are spending Thanksgiving with my parents, and Christmas with his. Because of our work schedules, we’ll only be with his family for about 3 days at Christmastime.
Recently, my husband visited his parents for a few days and stayed at their house. When he returned, he told me that the refrigerator and freezer at his parents’ house was completely broken, and all the food within it was spoiling within days, if not hours of being purchased.
I told him that that was a bummer, and asked when his parents were planning on getting it fixed. He then told me that (against his own wishes), his parents had no plans to get it fixed anytime soon. In fact, the refrigerator had apparently already been broken for weeks before he arrived. His parents and younger sibling were eating spoiled or semi-spoiled food.
I told him that I thought that was crazy, and he agreed with me. He said that he refrained from eating anything that needed to be refrigerated while he was there, which was easy to do because most of the time he was hanging out at a friend’s house and eating restaurant/fast food.
But this won’t be the case around the holidays. This is where I could potentially be TAH: I told him that if we arrived at Christmastime and the fridge/freezer still wasn’t fixed, then I didn’t want to eat any food that came from his parent’s house.
I have kind of a sensitive stomach already, and the thought of eating spoiled food is really scary/gross to me. My husband said that he understood, but that this would likely offend his parents.
I am scared of offending his parents by refusing to eat their food, as I grew up in a region where food is seen as an act of hospitality. I also come from a family that is a bit wealthier than my husband’s, so I worry about coming across as snobbish or stuck up. But I really can’t fathom knowingly eating spoiled food. WIBTAH if I refused to eat the food at my in-law’s house?
CreativeMusic5121 said:
NTA. That's disgusting. Eating spoiled food is not snobbish or stuck-up. They are delusional. Your husband should tell them they either buy a new refrigerator, or you will get refunds on the tickets so you can buy them one (and then they won't see you).
south3y said:
NTA. I don't see that you have any choice. Are you in a position to be able to buy them a fridge for Christmas?
Laquila said:
NTA. Your husband's being a wuss. There's nothing wrong with him TELLING his parents, point blank, that what they are doing is unsafe. That they need to get their fridge fixed or you will not be coming for Christmas.
Our parents aren't our holy superiors that we can't ever disagree with or tell them they are wrong about something. I'd be perfectly okay with either of my kids telling me that.
It's not being snobbish saying you won't eat food that's likely spoiled or going off. It's common sense to not want to get sick. If his parents get offended, they're either stupid or aholes. I wouldn't go there for Christmas.
imothro said:
NTA. If their fridge isn't fixed, please just don't go. You shouldn't stay with someone who lives in an uninhabitable condition. Maybe you guys can offer to pay to get their fridge repaired or something before the holidays as a christmas gift?
Hawkfan4_life said:
How are they going to host a holiday if they can't afford to fix the fridge? They're just asking for everyone to get food poisoning