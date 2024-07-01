Woman refuses to follow new neighborhood's 'tradition,' 'Melinda came up to me furious.' AITA?

Melinda told me since I was the newest neighbor, it was my duty to. thought Melinda was joking when she told me this as it didn't make sense to me and I laughed. This seemed to have had made Melinda a little angry, as she said she was serious and it was a tradition in the neighborhood and that I had 2 weeks to host a party.

This was 2 weeks ago. Yesterday was the day I was supposed to do this "tradition" but I happily stayed in bed. Melinda and a couple neighbors came and rang on the doorbell but I ignored them and enjoyed binge watching childhood shows. I decided to go outside today and Melinda came up to me furious, saying that I didn't do the tradition and that I was being a bad neighbor.