Woman refuses to forgive mother-in-law, 'my children only wanted her money.' AITA?

5 years ago I paid for a flight for my hubby and daughter to go over to see her in Ireland as a surprise for them all, well this was apparently not what she wanted and that I should've just saved my money etc. Then she went on to berate my children (who at the time were 21 and 17), how they only wanted her money and that they never spoke to her!

This barrage of insults went on for almost an hour (first phone call). On my birthday 17 days before the wedding she called the house again and started all over again. And ended the call with "I will not be at the wedding, you can forget it!" My husband did absolutely nothing wrong through all of this.