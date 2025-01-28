Woman refuses to forgive mother-in-law, holds a two-years-long-grudge, 'she ruined my birthday.' AITA?

At exactly 7:00 pm I left the doctor's house and arrived at my house, but my MIL had already arrived. As I entered the house she screamed at me and said "Why are you out of your house on your birthday? Was it just to get laid and cheat?" I got extremely angry because:

I've never given anyone a reason to believe I'm cheating. What I do on my birthday is my own business.

And I told her that. She then demanded to check my phone to see if it was true. I had nothing to hide so I unblocked the phone and asked her to check everything. There I had the photos my aunt sent the doctor, the video of the raffle, and texts with my friend before arriving at her house.