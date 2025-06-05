Woman refuses to be friend's 'fat bridesmaid aesthetic,' 'it's giving REAL women.' AITA?

NTA. When you said you didn't want to be a bridesmaid, she said "you're ruining my vision." She didn't say "you're one of my best friends and I want you by my side when I get married," or "our friendship is really special and it won't be the same without you."

She pretty much confirmed you're a bridesmaid because of how you look. There's no reason you should feel bad about dropping out; she can go hire someone to take your place who "fits her vision."

Ok_Collection5842 said:

“She cried, told me I was ruining her vision." I miss weddings before influencers.

Crochetgardendog said: