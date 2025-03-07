Woman refuses to give engagement ring from late fiancé to engaged sister, 'I'm not using it anymore.' AITA?

InternationalAbies72 said:

NTA. It is your ring. Something you have to remember your lover that was taken from you way too soon. Furthermore. It is NOT a family heirloom. Point blank, all there is to it. If she wants a family heirloom she needs to be asking your mother for her engagement ring, a grandmother if they're alive. Her fiances mother or grandmothers.

Just because you do not use it every day does not mean that anyone else has a right to it. Stick up for yourself. Do not let them talk you out of that ring, you will likely regret it forever. And if you do decide to ever give it away, it should be because YOU want to.