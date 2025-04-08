Woman refuses to give grandma's wedding ring back after she gave it to her 'by accident.' AITA? UPDATED

aid:"AITA for refusing to give my grandma back her wedding ring after she gave it to me 'by accident?'"

Ok so I know this sounds bad but hear me out My grandma (85f) gave me (26f) her wedding ring about 6 months ago during this really emotional family dinner where she was talking about getting older and wanting everyone to have something meaningful from her before she goes.

She gave me the ring because she said I was the only one who still believed in “real love” (her words not mine) and honestly I cried when she gave it to me. We hugged and everything it was a whole moment.

Fast forward to last week my cousin (29f) gets engaged and suddenly my grandma calls me and says she wants the ring back so she can give it to her. Like she actually said “I didn’t mean to give it to you permanently” and that she was just “emotional that day.”