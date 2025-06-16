Woman refuses to give older sister 'heirloom' necklace for wedding, 'grandma said it should go to ME.' AITA?

Fast forward to now: my sister (27F) is getting married this fall. We have never been especially close—different dads, lived apart a lot, etc. She’s always been the “golden child” in my mom’s eyes, though.

A few weeks ago, my mom called me saying she was helping my sister plan her "something old, something borrowed, something blue," and they wanted to borrow Grandma’s necklace for the wedding. My mom said it would be so "special" and that Grandma would love seeing it walk down the aisle.

I was like, “Wait, you mean my necklace? The one she promised me?” My mom got annoyed and said it wasn’t mine yet, since Grandma is still alive, and that I was being selfish not to let my only sister wear it on her wedding day.