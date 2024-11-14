Woman refuses to give her partner equity in her house in exchange for chores. AITA? 'This is unfair.'

East_Parking8340 said:

60% of the housework does not equal half a home. That’s called pulling your weight (except he doesn’t as his financial contribution is close to zero). How utterly ridiculous of him. He’s 36 and a PHD student.

As soon as he moved in he stopped working as much (really bad sign) but I’d bet everything that he doesn’t use that additional time to speed up his PHD. By the time he gets it he’ll be lucky if he’s 40, then what? His resume will be so crappy that he won’t get a high paying job, he’ll just keep on leeching from you.

You have subsidized his life since before he moved in and he just sees you as a money tree. He’s put no cash towards it whatsoever and will not put any money towards it in the future.

You‘d be a complete and utter idiot if you allowed him any type of legal toehold on your property. Frankly, you’d be an absolute dunderhead if you maintain a relationship with such a user. NTA.