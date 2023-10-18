Woman refuses to give struggling sister-in-law her husband's birthday money. AITA?

They are upset that we have not offered to help his sister out at all, which isn’t entirely true. My grandmother offered my sister-in-law her house to live in rent-free, which was my idea, and that is all we can truly afford to offer considering the burden of our grad school tuition.

My mother-in-law insists that we need to do everything to support my sister-in-law so she will finish school this time around. She is neurodivergent and cannot work while in school, which I understand, but I also feel that is not my problem to solve. We do not discuss specifics about our finances with his family, but we have communicated to them that cash flow is tight right now.