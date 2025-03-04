Woman refuses to give up first class seat for pregnant sister-in-law, 'I was honestly SHOCKED.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to give up my first class seat for my pregnant sister-in-law?"

A few weeks ago, my husband (35M) and I (32F) planned a vacation to Europe. We booked everything months in advance, including first-class seats for the 10-hour flight. We don’t fly often, but we had saved up for this trip, and since I have chronic back issues, flying economy for that long would have been miserable.

Enter my brother (38M) and his wife (36F), who is currently six months pregnant. They weren’t originally supposed to come, but after hearing about our trip, they decided to book last-minute tickets and join us. Cool, no problem—except they could only afford economy seats. Again, not my issue.