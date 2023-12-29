Woman refuses to go to church with family for Christmas, suggests they stay elsewhere. AITA?

In an effort to mend fences, when my parents asked to stay with us for a week during Christmas I obliged with the understanding that I’m not going to church with them this year.

Shortly after arriving, my mom cornered me at breakfast asking what masses I was going to. I made it clear in a handful of words that I’m not going just like I said a few weeks ago. She looked surprised and said “I didn’t think you were serious."

Out of sheer exasperation, I word vomited honestly that I don’t want attend mass with people who used Faith as a reason rally people against me. And I said I have no interest in aligning myself prayerfully with people who treat domestic violence victims like that. She was taken aback and changed the subject.