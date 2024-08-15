Woman refuses to go on a family trip, 'they won't let us bring my fiancé's seeing-eye dog.' AITA?

Long story short, when my mom "found out" we were planning to bring her with us, she got surprised and asked me if we really thought bringing that dog along was a good idea. I said “of course, what else did she think was going to happen?"

Apparently, that was a ridiculous idea. They love her but certainly don't want her on the family trip. I told her I'm sorry, but that's not an option. If she wants us to be there, "that dog" will also be there. Every time we went on a trip with my fiancé, she was always there and never caused an issue.