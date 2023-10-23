Woman refuses to go out to dinner with nephew with autism, 'he won't eat ANYTHING without Ranch.' AITA?

I told my cousin as such and she insisted we could just sneak some ranch into the restaurants and it will be fine since she apparently does it all the time at home.

I refused. I feel really uncomfortable with the idea and I like these restaurants and don't want to risk getting banned. I know we can just order take out and both the kids would prefer to stay at my place anyway.



I told my sister if she was that insistent on going OUT to eat I could watch the kids while she went out (or stay home with just my nephew) and she could enjoy the meal herself.



My cousin was horribly offended by this suggestion and has been blowing up my phone saying I'm an ahole, trying to prevent her from having a nice vacation with her kids, and that I'm ableist (despite being autistic myself).