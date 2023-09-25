Woman refuses to go out with SO's wealthy and entitled friend, 'he went ballistic.' AITA?

Last night was the last straw for me. The three of us and another couple decided to try a newer restaurant in our city. After being seated, John seemed to be on his best behavior. No complicated cocktail or food order, in fact he got a glass of wine and only made two modifications to his entree.

The only negative was that our server seemed to be in the weeds because of how busy the restaurant was, but she was pleasant and you could tell she was trying her best to keep us happy which is all that should matter. John got pissed because she wasn’t refilling his water as soon as he finished it, his second glass of wine took a while, and our entrees took about a half hour to get out.