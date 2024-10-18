Woman REFUSES to help best friend plan wedding; 'You left me out of ALL your engagement celebrations.' AITA?

I told her I needed some time to think about it, but I don’t feel comfortable jumping in to help after being excluded for so long. Now, some of our mutual friends think I’m being unreasonable and that I should let it go.

AITA for refusing to help with her wedding after she left me out of the engagement celebrations?

foundin writes:

NTA. It's kinda weird that she only remembered your existence when she needed your help. How much do you want to bet that all the people she invited to those events dropped her so she turned to you for help. If you mean so much to her that she wants you as her MOH she should've included you before.