Woman refuses to help brother and pregnant SIL; 'Not after you stigmatized my BF's personality disorder.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

He's agnostic like me(totally not the norm where we live. Coming out as an Atheist is social suicide. They hate it more than Homosexuality. He is child free. He is completely ok with me having life outside of our relationship.

Obviously I like him because of others reason too like his physical features, his independence, his healthy home life, he works hard and gives me both the physical and emotional care I wanted.

One thing I really like about him is when he give me heads up for when he'd be unavailable. If he is occupied by something and won't have time to take my call or reply to text he'd text me and say "I have to do this or that I won't be available for this amount of hours". I know it's silly but I really appreciate it.