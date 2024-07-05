Woman refuses to help her cousin with her bakery business after she was excluded from her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to put in the effort to help my cousin with her business after she excluded me from her wedding?"

I (28F) have a cousin (32F), who's getting married. We used to be pretty close, and I was very excited about being a part of her big day. Well, she told me a few months before the wedding that she had changed her mind on the size of the wedding.

It was going to be very small, like just close friends and immediate family members at the ceremony. I was hurt, but I understood. Fast forward to now, my cousin has started her small bakery and she's doing quite well.

The other day she asked me if I could help her out on weekends since she is swamped with orders and really needs an extra pair of hands. I work full time during the week and was looking forward to this weekend just to chill out, but I was willing to consider it.