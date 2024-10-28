Woman refuses to help husband get ready for work in the morning. AITA?

AND! When I missed out on working out for almost a week because of mental health, he said I was getting lazy so I have no idea what this man wants from me.

Edit 2: IM STILL WORKING EVERYONE. So much confusion, sorry. My last day of work is today and so is my kids last of daycare. He works an office job 40 hours a week and so did I until I went down to part time.

Let's see what readers thought:

faghyu writes:

So Many Red Flags! He decides if you work, he decides if you quit, he decides when you both get up for the day, he decides the morning routine for both of you.... What are YOU deciding?