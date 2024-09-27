Woman refuses to help 'nightmare' stepdad financially after mother's death, 'I'm well off.' AITA?

Here’s where I might be TA. I flat out told him no. I don’t feel like I owe him anything. He made my life a nightmare, and he’s only talking to me now because he wants something. I was nothing but an inconvenience to him growing up, and now he suddenly expects me to be the dutiful daughter and bail him out? I don’t think so.

But now he’s calling me selfish and saying I’m dishonoring my mom’s memory by abandoning him like this. I feel like he’s trying to manipulate me, but then again, maybe I’m being too cold-hearted. He was married to my mom for 20 years, and I know she loved him.