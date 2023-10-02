Woman refuses to help out pregnant coworker on bed rest. 'I have my own life too.' AITA?

All others in my team already have family and kids. I am the only one without kids or as others said, responsibilities. They asked me to do the additional work to help Ava out.

I said no. I sympathize with Ava. But she made a decision to have a baby and I cannot work extra hours everyday to help her. They said I was being an AH for not helping. I told them if they cared so much, let us all help together. Then everyone will fewer extra hours to work.

They complained they cannot since they have family to get back to and responsibilities. I said I have my own life too. Either we all help together, taking turns or we dont help. I am not going to sacrifice all my days for her.