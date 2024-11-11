Woman refuses to help her sister pay for her wedding, 'she said my job isn't a real job.' AITA?

My sister was hurt and angry and said a lot of insulting things about me and my job and how it’s “not even an actual job” so why is it such a big deal? She ended up revoking her offer and demoting me to guest. Which hurt my feelings. I hadn’t heard much about the wedding until last week.

My sister called me asking if I could help cover the cost of the last vendor they needed for the wedding. Apparently she didn’t know how much flowers cost and they’d already used almost the entire budget. I laughed at her and told her that it was ironic she was asking me for money because “I don’t have a job, remember?”