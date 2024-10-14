Woman refuses to help sister in 'serious financial trouble,' 'she insisted on a fairytale wedding.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to financially support my sister after she drained her savings on an expensive wedding?"

I (29F) have always been close with my sister (32F). Recently, she got married and had a huge, extravagant wedding that she insisted on paying for herself, despite our family warning her to keep it modest. She wanted a “fairytale” day, so she drained her savings and even took out loans to make it happen.

Now, just a few months later, she’s in serious financial trouble and is asking me to help her out by covering her rent and bills for the next few months until she "gets back on her feet." The problem is, I’ve been saving for a down payment on my first home and helping her would seriously set me back.