Woman REFUSES to help stepdaughter with her baby; 'This is not my cross to bear.' AITA? UPDATED

Sure, it's not your responsibility to quit your job and take over predominant child-rearing responsibility, but you certainly should help out and you should feel a little bad for trying to avoid it at all costs

I would think otherwise. People are not childless, they are child free. They CHOOSE to not have children. They REALISE how hard raising a child is and don't want to take that task.

It is self serving. But I doubt people who are having children are doing that for selfless reasons. Unless a person is adopting a child to provide for the child, people having children are having them out of their own SELFISH DESIRE to have children.

Its two sides of a coin. Choosing to have a child is a choice the parents make. No one else made that choice. Parents need a village. But no one else is obligated to provide the village. Choosing to be each other's village is good.