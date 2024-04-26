Woman refuses to make house wheelchair accessible for cousin's wedding; 'Your bridesmaid is not my problem.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is annoyed with her cousin's bridesmaid, she asks the internet:

"AITA for refusing to make my house wheelchair accessible?"

My(22f) cousin(24m) is getting married next weekend. He proposed to his girlfriend(25f) on Wednesday and want to get married by the next Saturday. They want to hold the ceremony at our grandparent’s house which I’ve the legal inheritance of. I’ve no objections to them wanting to get married there or anything.

Also there is no reason to technically rush the wedding, but they say they are in a very happy place and want to be married asap, well whatever rows their boat.

They want to hold the ceremony in backyard and there’s this platform of sorts where they want the wedding party to sit at reception.