Pregnant woman refuses to invite husband's cousin and his 5 kids for Thanksgiving again. AITA? UPDATED.

The dad actually wanted to go outside and grill with my husband, but my husband kindly asked him to stay inside and help watch his kids after seeing how active and disruptive they were. Many times I offered my husband's cousin to hold and watch the baby so that she could keep an eye on her other kids, but she always refused.

I'm pregnant and felt too tired to deal with her boys, but at the same time I felt like that was the parents' job, and not mine. I had already spoken to the kids about how to treat animals, keeping their voices down while indoors, how to be gentle with other children's toys, but they literally didn't care.