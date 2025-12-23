Woman refuses to leave coffee shop after her dog 'causes a problem.' AITA?

I (40F) often frequent a lovely little coffee place in my neighborhood, together with my little dog Pepper (the place is very dog-friendly). Because I'm there so regularly, the staff knows me and Pepper, and sometimes we have friendly chats. Pepper is older and calm, and usually just lies by my feet and sleeps.
Today I came there with Pepper, and there was another lady with a little dachshund. When the dachshund saw Pepper, he LOST IT. He started barking his head off, very loudly.
Pepper ignored it as he always does, and we sat down at a table as far away as possible. However since the cafe is very small we were still in the dachshund's line of sight, and he wouldn't stop barking despite the lady's attempts to calm him down.
Other patrons started complaining, and she said I should leave to restore the quiet. I told her, if anything she should leave, because it's her dog that is causing the drama. She involved the staff, who looked at me, and then asked her to leave.
She left but told me that I'm having her kicked out by playing the "favorites card" with the staff who knows me and not her, and it's really unfair because according to her, she was there first and everything was fine before I came. What does the internet think? Should I have left because she was there first? AITA?
NOTE: PLEASE STOP TELLING ME I'M TA FOR BRINGING MY DOG TO A FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. This is explicitly a dog-friendly cafe. It's advertised as such on their website, on the entrance door, and they even have little water bowls and homemade dog treats. Also I'm in Europe where it's very common to bring pets to public places.
cassiesfeetpics said:
NTA - her dogs lack of training isn't an issue on your end.
notastraycat said:
NTA obviously the person with the dog they can’t control is the one who has to leave.
Quick-Possession-245 said:
NTA. It was her dog kicking off, not yours. Why should Pepper be responsible for Hot Dog's lack of control?
WomanInQuestion said:
NTA - maybe they should change the rules to be a “friendly dog café” instead?
buttercupgrump said:
NTA the woman with the dachshund is an irresponsible dog owner. If she can't keep her dog calm in public settings, she needs to be the one to leave.
Former_Inflation9735 said:
NTA. My dog loves to bark his head off and i would never ask someone else to leave due to that. The dog that is creating the drama needs to leave not the person who was there first or “favorites."
Ok_Homework_7621 said:
NTA. The dog who isn't reacting gets to stay. (Also in Europe and take my dogs to food places all the time, as do many others. Not only are they allowed, many places have food bowls and dog treats.)