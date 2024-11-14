Woman refuses to lend her car to her sister, 'she got hers taken away.' AITA? 'Here's where the drama comes in.'

"AITA for refusing to lend my car to my sister after she got hers taken away?"

So I’m Clara, 20F, and I have a used but reliable little car I bought with my own money after working two jobs over the summer. It’s nothing fancy, but I love it—it gives me independence and freedom, especially since I live with my parents and my older sister, “Amy” (24F), who has a bit of a reckless side.

Here’s where the drama comes in. Amy had a nice car gifted by my parents on her 21st birthday, which she’s managed to get impounded for unpaid parking tickets and speeding violations. My parents helped her cover some of the fines last year, but she kept at it, and now she’s looking at even more debt to get her car back. Naturally, she’s feeling pretty stuck and irritated about being carless.