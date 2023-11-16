Woman refuses to let boyfriend 'pretend he paid' for dinner, 'I emasculated him.' AITA?

"AITA for splitting the bill at dinner and not letting my boyfriend pretend he paid?"

I (24F) have been dating “Ben” (26M) for eight months. For context, Ben and I are from different income brackets, and Ben has expressed that he sometimes feels a little bit weird about this because he is a gentleman at heart but he says it’s hard to treat me since I’m not really impressed by his gestures. I’ve said many times that I’m not concerned about these kind of things either way, but it comes up periodically.

Last night Ben and I went to dinner with 6 of my friends. There were 3 men in total and 5 women. At the end of the dinner the two guys “Max” and “Harry” said they would get the bill, as the guys usually do when we’re out.