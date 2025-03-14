Woman refuses to let cousin name her baby over 'family prophecy,' 'you're the Chosen One.' AITA?

She said she felt her baby was “meant” to be the true heir to the prophecy, and by giving her my name, she could “absorb my connection” to whatever mystical forces our great-grandmother supposedly tapped into. Then she got weirdly intense and said, “I need you to release the name to her.”

I asked what that meant, and she said that for the magic to work, I needed to stop using my name and “let it fully belong” to her daughter. I was like, “Lila… you want me to give up my own name??” She nodded and said I could pick a new one—something neutral and mundane, so I wouldn’t “compete for the energy.”