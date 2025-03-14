Woman refuses to let cousin name her baby over 'family prophecy,' 'you're the Chosen One.' AITA?

I (23F) have a cousin, Lila (25F), who is very into family lore, spiritual omens, and old prophecies that have been passed down through our great-grandmother’s side. Most of the time, I just go along with it because it’s harmless—stuff like “never plant rosemary on a full moon” or “our bloodline has a connection to the ocean.” Weird, but whatever. Well, now she’s pregnant, and things have gotten intense.
Last week, she announced that she wants to name her daughter after me. I was flattered at first and asked why she chose my name. That’s when she got all serious and said, “Because you’re the Chosen One.” Uhh…excuse me?
She explained that according to a family prophecy, a girl born into our bloodline with my name would have a great spiritual awakening, unlock ancient family powers, and become the protector of our lineage. I laughed, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t.
She said she felt her baby was “meant” to be the true heir to the prophecy, and by giving her my name, she could “absorb my connection” to whatever mystical forces our great-grandmother supposedly tapped into. Then she got weirdly intense and said, “I need you to release the name to her.”
I asked what that meant, and she said that for the magic to work, I needed to stop using my name and “let it fully belong” to her daughter. I was like, “Lila… you want me to give up my own name??” She nodded and said I could pick a new one—something neutral and mundane, so I wouldn’t “compete for the energy.”
I thought this was absolutely insane and told her no. My name is my name. She got really upset and said I was being “selfish with my spiritual destiny” and that I should be honored that her child was meant to fulfill the prophecy.
Now, some family members (who are also into the whole mysticism thing) are saying I should at least consider it because “this is bigger than me” and “the prophecy has never been wrong before.”
I honestly don’t care if the kid gets magical powers or not—I’m not renaming myself just so her baby can have full access to the family spirits or whatever. AITA for refusing to give up my name?
LuckyOldBat said:
NTA, tell her you are indeed the Chosen One, and if she tries to steal your power you will curse her and all her descendants.
Other_Fish_6713 said:
NTAAAA this is insane lol I feel like i just read a dream I had. Keep your name, she can name her baby something else that’s crazy dude.
SaffronWavee said:
NTA It’s not your job to cater to her fantastical beliefs. She’s the one being selfish, not you. Stand your ground and ignore the pressure. This is your life, not a fantasy novel.
SpacerCat said:
If it were me I’d tell her I’d happily give up my name for $100k because that’s what legal fees and therapy will cost me. And I can’t do it for a penny less, and also the name may stay as my nickname even after it’s legally changed, because I can’t control what other people call me. Obviously NTA!
HerbalHoityToity said:
NTA. Look, I'm spiritual and witchy and believe in prophecies and stuff, but this is straight up bananas cream cheese crazy nonsense. Names have power, sure, but each soul is individual and a name doesn't NEED to be transferred over.
Each soul has its own power and it's not affected by the name a person does or doesn't have. She's fine to use the name, it's not going to affect you or her daughter in the way she has deluded herself into thinking it will.
RavenclawEC said:
Obviously NTA...she is entitled to her believes and to name her daughter whatever she wants, however, she has no right to ask you to "give up" your own name...that is just crazy...