Woman refuses to let her dog be the ring bearer for sister's wedding, 'she accused me of lying.' AITA?

I (21F) have a dog named Charlie who means a lot to me. My sister (28F) is getting married next month and asked if Charlie could be the ring bearer. She’s always loved him and thought it would be a fun touch for her wedding.
The problem is, Charlie gets really anxious around large groups and doesn’t handle strangers well. When he’s stressed, he sometimes pees out of nervousness. I explained my concerns to my sister and told her I didn’t think it would be a good idea for him to be in the wedding because I didn’t want to stress him out or risk him being uncomfortable.
She got really upset and accused me of lying, saying I’m making excuses to keep Charlie out of her special day. She’s been telling our family that I’m being selfish and unsupportive and that I’m ruining her dream wedding by not letting Charlie participate.
Some family members are now siding with her, and I’m feeling torn and guilty. I just want Charlie to be comfortable and not stressed, but my sister doesn’t seem to understand that. AITA for not allowing Charlie to be the ring bearer?
ProfessorYaffle1 said:
NTA - however, I wonder if she would be more receptive f you framed it as not wanting her wedding to be spoiled - "I'd hate for your wedding to be soiled by Charlie peeing on your dress or running off with the ring, or snapping at the bridesmaids. I see he'd look really cute but unfortuantely he doesn't do well in crowds or arrrouns strangers."
Mobius_Stripping said:
NTA. A dog is a living creature, not a prop for her ‘special day.’ there are so many ways this could go wrong, it’s almost comical. has your dog ever performed in any way like this before? or is this just a tiktok fantasy she’s imagining?
Dwinxx2000 said:
NTA. It is your dog and you understand the potentials and stressors for your dog. People who don't have dogs sometimes underestimate how individual they are and don't get it at all. NTA.
Wonderful-Guest3053 said:
NTA - if your dog gets stressed out easily, why would you put him through that? Thats not fair on him, so I completely agree with you. Plus, it'll probably end up ruining her day rather than bringing the "fun."
SlideItIn100 said:
NTA. Your sister’s behavior ridiculous.
Jane-Doe202 said:
NTA Charlie isn't a prop. His well being comes before your sister's wedding and fits. Tell her to borrow a friend's child. Or maybe ask a nursing home to borrow a person with dementia for the day...Just as selfish and ridiculous...