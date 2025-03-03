Woman refuses to let fiancé take the cat, 'we've decided to live separately for awhile.' AITA?

She hasn't been able to get it back on track since her passing. His room is the worst of it. He goes over daily to clean, but according to him, the place is knee-deep in garbage, rotting food, spiders, and cockroaches.

Not only does he not think he can get it done by the end of the month when our 30 day notice is up and needs me to hold on to her while he finishes his room, but she won't be able to roam the house freely and will be trapped in his room. I cannot in good conscience send Mocha into that environment.

He gets overwhelmed by Mocha wanting attention. When she wants to play or cuddle at a time he isn’t in the mood, he gets frustrated, yells at her, and brings her to me with her toy.