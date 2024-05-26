Woman refuses to let husband meet their first born child; 'Not after what you did.' AITA? UPDATED

And now, Update 2:

Thank you everyone for your replies. I think that I was an asshole for using my child against him and should have told him that he could hold and then asked him to leave.

So the divorce is probably going to happen. My brother is looking at lawyers for me.

In the midst of this whole mess, this post made me realize I never checked on Anna’s brother to see how he’s healing because I was so irked by Anna. I called him and he said that he was doing well and will be out of his wheelchair soon.



He asked about me and the baby and how I was doing with the split and if I was okay with my husband and ... Anna.