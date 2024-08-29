Woman refuses to let husband's brother-in-law take a cut of his salary, 'I have screenshots.' AITA? UPDATED

My husband shares everything with me, including SIL and BIL’s problems. I often see their text exchanges because he asks for my advice on what to respond, especially when SIL sends long, emotional messages. I usually tell him to advise her to stop whining, cut back on alcohol, and start focusing on work—but, of course, he never says it that bluntly because he doesn’t want to argue with her.

They grew up together through a lot of hardships, so I understand their close bond. When I mentioned her sharing sexual things, I meant it’s all on her side, and it’s usually just TMI about her frustrations with BIL. This happens almost every week, as BIL and SIL seem to fight frequently, and my husband ends up being her sounding board. I’m okay with that.