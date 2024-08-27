Woman refuses to let husband's female 'best friend' stay over when she's not home. AITA?

tigerofjiangdong1337 said:

NTA as soon as my wife tells me something is making her uncomfortable I generally stop doing it. Because my wife is my best friend. She and my daughters are the most important thing in my life.

sehrgut said:

YTA. "It's different, but I struggled to articulate why exactly it feels that way." It feels that way because you believe that you would obviously have a good reason, and that he would be unreasonable for making the same objections you are making. Either trust him in the same way you expect to be trusted, or divorce him. Your double standard is BS.

Visible-Draft8322 said: