Woman refuses to let mechanic husband sleep in bed when he hasn't showered. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA if I don’t allow my husband to sleep in bed if he hasn’t showered?"

Me and my husband have a constant issue with him going to bed without having a shower. I’ve spoken to him many times and stated that I don’t want him to get into our bed without showering. Reason why is that first hygiene, second, he’s a heavy diesel mechanic who comes home caked in diesel fuel.

He washes as much as he can off at work but comes home and I can still see it visibly on his skin. He always makes the excuse that he’s too tired and cannot fall asleep straight away after his shower. He most definitely does fall asleep straight after his shower!