Woman refuses to let her neighbor 'borrow' her golden retriever for wedding photos. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to let my neighbor 'borrow' my dog for her wedding photos?"

I (26F) have a golden retriever named Bailey. Bailey is pretty much the sweetest dog on the planet—super friendly, loves everyone, and has that perfect golden fur that looks great in photos.

My neighbor "Karen" (yes, that’s actually her name, I’m not making it up) is getting married in a few weeks. We’re not close, but we’ve always been on friendly terms—small talk in the hallway, exchanging cookies during the holidays, that sort of thing.

A few days ago, Karen knocks on my door and asks if she can come in to talk. I thought it was something important, but instead, she starts gushing about how beautiful Bailey is and how she would "perfectly match" her wedding color scheme. I was a little confused but thanked her for the compliment, thinking that was it.