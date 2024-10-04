Woman REFUSES to let sister use her wedding dress. AITA?

If you would rather have it sealed and boxed up so you can give it to a future daughter or daughter in law, I say just go ahead and do that now so then you know its safe with a built in excuse for the future.

NTA. Look, you are allowed to have treasured items in your life. Everyone is. Keepsakes that mark special moments in your life that are fundamentally yours.

She is disappointed, no doubt, but I’m guessing so are you that she didn’t accept your answer gracefully?

It’s such a big thing to ask. I doubt I ever would ask such a thing from anyone other than my mother, surely she can’t be completely surprised you declined?