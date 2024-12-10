Woman refuses to let her step-sister 'borrow' her wedding dress, 'it would make her so happy.' AITA?

"AITA for not letting my step-sister borrow my wedding dress?"

Me, (F23), got married to my husband about a year ago. It was wonderful and probably the happiest day of my life. My family was involved with everything and I was delighted by it. Including my stepfather, who at first I had a somewhat rocky relationship with but I grew to appreciate him.

His daughter (F26) is an entire different story. We can't get along. I've tried and I'm sure she also has, but it's not about being different, it's because she has always had very similar taste as me. We used to fight about our clothes, our toys and so on.