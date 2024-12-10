Woman refuses to let her step-sister 'borrow' her wedding dress, 'it would make her so happy.' AITA?

Me, (F23), got married to my husband about a year ago. It was wonderful and probably the happiest day of my life. My family was involved with everything and I was delighted by it. Including my stepfather, who at first I had a somewhat rocky relationship with but I grew to appreciate him.
His daughter (F26) is an entire different story. We can't get along. I've tried and I'm sure she also has, but it's not about being different, it's because she has always had very similar taste as me. We used to fight about our clothes, our toys and so on.
She has a relationship with a man whom I've got to know maybe 3 or 4 times. She announced her relationship with him during my wedding (which annoyed me at first, but I let it go since it was only a 20 second PSA), and became engaged just 4 months after that.
Now, she has been planning her wedding and I've tried to help as much as I can since I already had most contacts fresh. She plans to marry a day after Christmas, so I thought everything was set and ready to go.
On Saturday, she calls me crying, saying that her wedding dress wouldn't arrive on time since she had some changes done. For some context, no one knows how this dress looks because she wanted to "keep it a surprise for everyone," per her own words. I tried to comfort her and I told her I knew some cute boutiques who had nice wedding dresses ready for her date.
She cries harder, telling me she didn't want any 'cheap' dress. I tried to calm her down once more before telling her I would call my stepdad to see what we could do. Before I could finish that sentence, she says out of the blue, "Can I wear your dress?"
I didn't respond, because I didn't know how to. She goes on, explaining that it would make things less troubling, how she's the same size as me and how much she loved it the second she saw it on me. I don't know what possessed me to simply say 'No.' and hang up the phone.
I've received multiple calls from her, her fiancee and my stepdad, who I did respond to. He pleaded to me to let her "borrow" my wedding dress, 'just like when we were kids'. I tried to explain to him that my wedding dress was very special to me, and I wouldn't feel comfortable letting anyone else in it, unless it was my decision.
He got super angry with me and hung up. My messages have been exploding with my stepsister, her soon-to-be husband and my stepdad telling me how horrible I am for being so selfish.
I know how my stepsister is. I know how dramatic and over-the-top she can be when she doesn't get her way. But there's a part of me that feels awful for not letting her wear it since it's just a dress and it would make her so happy.
But there's that other part of me that remembers how my husband, my mom and I struggled to save for it because it was my dream dress, and I don't want to share something so personal with her. Should I just let her have it just so things don't escalate?
OtherRepresentative2 said:
NTA, I’m calling shenanigans on your stepsister’s part. She probably had her eye on your dress since day one, probably commissioned a similar dress (if she even did) hence the surprise, and planned to use your dress as a backup if hers didn’t show up in time.
Clean_Factor9673 said:
NTA. She didn't order a dress; she planned to wear yours from the outset. She and your step-dad and anyone else hounding you can take a flying leap. Make sure your dress is secured.
Dramatic_Attempt4318 said:
NTA, OP. Point blank, you are not required to loan, donate, or permit any of your possessions to be used. Ever. Realistically, a decent probability exists that the dress would not be in the same condition it is now if you let her wear it: stains, tears, sweat, it is all a part of life. But if you want to hold onto this dress as a keepsake or pass it down to future children, that is something to factor in.
Your stepsister absolutely could find another alternative. She doesn't want to. She wants what was yours. It sounds like this is a behavioural trend/pattern of hers. You are not wrong to draw and hold a line. Please don't let anyone guilt you into giving it up.
Ok-Run2877 said:
NTA. The first red flag was announcing their relationship on YOUR wedding.
OhmsWay-71 said:
NTA. There was never a dress. She planned to do this to you the whole time. Your step father can buy her a dress if he wants to save the day. YOU do not have to let her have your dress. It is an unreasonable ask and you of course are not the ahole.
Wakemeup3000 said:
NTA. If it does nothing but sit in you closet for the next 50 yrs its your dress. Step sister seems to be trying to get all the attention. Stick to your decision and don't let her have your dress. If you do I'll bet money that something will happen to it.