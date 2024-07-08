Woman refuses to let her younger half sister have the 'something borrowed' she asked for. AITA?

My younger half sister Leah (19f) is getting married. Our dad and her mom are paying for the wedding and this will come in a bit later. I (27f) was asked by Leah if she could borrow a necklace I wore on my wedding day, that was my mom's before me, which she wore to her wedding to my dad.

This was a sore topic. Even though my mom had wanted all of her jewelry to go to me, dad had given Leah a few things when she was a child. He told me I had no say in the matter and he loved my mom and wanted both his daughters to have pieces of her even though Leah is not my mom's child. I still dislike that she has some of my mom's jewelry. But I know dad has built her up to see it as something sweet.