Woman refuses to loan sister 'a considerable sum' of money toward 'extravagant' wedding. AITA?

Z_is_green13 said:

NTA. Your sister is about to take one of the major steps of adulthood. It is not on you to teach her budgeting basics and you should not sacrifice your financial security for something so frivolous and so unimportant in YOUR life. Your parents are just mad because they can’t say no and they are going to be bled dry for a marriage that only has a 50% chance of working anyway.