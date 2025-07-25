Woman refuses to look after 23-year-old sister, 'she's ALWAYS been mother's favorite.' AITA?

The issue isn’t her living there, I do love Amy and we’ve gotten along as adults the issue is they’re building her a 10 grand art studio in the yard, let her pick the room in the house she wanted, along with everything else of our grandmothers, it didn’t matter how much it meant to me if she wanted it; she got it and all because “they want her to be happy."

Except I’m paying the bills, and the rates, and getting nothing but what she lets me have. There’s also the fact that I don’t want to live in this town forever, or take care of my sister forever. I need to be able to have my own life but our parent expect me to just…take care of their kid because they don’t want to anymore? And she can’t take care of ourselves because she’s never bothered to get a job or go to university?