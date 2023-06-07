Woman refuses to meet partner's mom for the first time 'if a baby is there;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted anti-baby woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about their partner's mom's potential dinner guest, people were dying for the details.
Names are changed for privacy. I'm meeting my partner's mom for the first time tonight. She lives kind of far away, and combined with work schedules and the fact that my S.O 'Blake' rarely gets along with her, we haven't met.
Their relationship got stable enough to a point where she was coming around, and tonight we were supposed to meet up at a restaurant, just the three of us. But then she drops the bomb that she's going to bring not only her boyfriend, but a 1-year-old baby as well.
Here's the thing. I hate babies, and working in a restaurant where I see them almost daily, the last thing I want to see is that. Plus it would be really difficult to talk to Blake's mom if she's absorbed in caring for a child.
Which, by the way, is not even hers, she's just babysitting as the kid's bio dad is a POS and won't take the kid for their bio mom and apparently cannot find anyone else to babysit.
I decided that I don't want to deal with that drama, and I don't want to be around a baby for a whole evening. So I told Blake that we can reschedule if he wants, but I'm not going if the baby is because I feel like it wouldn't be a great first meeting.
Blake did side with me on this, but I'm wondering if I'm being an AH by not meeting his mother just because of a child. AITA?
Everyone calling me an AH just because I said I hate babies: that's not why I'm asking if I'm in the wrong. Why I don't like them: I personally find babies obnoxious, and definitely at restaurants I find them especially annoying. This is about wanting to meet my partner's mom, not be stuck at a dinner table while she coos over an infant.
jmbbl said:
Hating babies is such a weird personality trait. I can understand finding them annoying, or not wanting to have one yourself, but hating? YTA just for that.
Puzzleheaded_Egg8072 said:
YTA it’s a baby and you’re an adult. Grow up.
lihzee said:
YTA. Great first impression to give his mother of you - totally uncompromising and inflexible.
ayespaceghost said:
YTA. I’m not a baby or kid person either but this isn’t dinner isn’t about you, it’s about your SO. You can suck it up for one night if you SO wants to go to dinner to reconnect with their mom.
merlinshairyballs said:
It’s not really drama, you’re creating the drama. You’re allowed not to like kids but man you should really readjust your expectations of being around them because they do exist and you’re going to need to learn to be more tolerant sooner or later.
Vegetable-Cod-2340 said:
NTA. Why anyone take a child to ‘meeting the partner’ dinner?!?! Mom should have cancelled, to me it denotes that she’s not actually that interested in meeting and getting to know the partner.
Kovz88 said:
YTA- there are two babies in this situation and only one of them is an actual baby.
While the opinions were slightly divided on this one, most people agreed that this baby-hater should probably squash her disdain for one dinner. It's not as if she's being forced to babysit someone else's child out of the blue...all she has to do it be in the presence of a very young person. Good luck, everyone!