Woman refuses to meet partner's mom for the first time 'if a baby is there;' AITA?

The first 'meeting the parents' event is a momentous step of most romantic relationships, but what happens when there's a tiny little party crasher added to the plan?

So, when a conflicted anti-baby woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about their partner's mom's potential dinner guest, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying I'm not going to dinner if a baby is there?

Names are changed for privacy. I'm meeting my partner's mom for the first time tonight. She lives kind of far away, and combined with work schedules and the fact that my S.O 'Blake' rarely gets along with her, we haven't met.

Their relationship got stable enough to a point where she was coming around, and tonight we were supposed to meet up at a restaurant, just the three of us. But then she drops the bomb that she's going to bring not only her boyfriend, but a 1-year-old baby as well.