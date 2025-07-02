Woman refuses to give mother-in-law any special news about pregnancy, 'I'm VERY mad.' AITA?

I was of the opinion that it wasn't an appropriate time. The family was still grieving heavily and it's still very early in the pregnancy and after the first loss, I'm still scared to tell people...especially the grandparents.

M then proceeded to ignore me, listen to C and tell them. M promises me that he explained to his parents that this has to stay between them. That they can let people know after we announced it.

I'm very mad. I get that he wanted to tell his parents about it. And if he approached me differently, I would've said yes. But telling them behind my back while I said I was uncomfortable with the timing. And not discussing it further made me furious.