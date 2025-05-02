Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend because of his 12-year-old daughter. AITA?

lilyjam21 said:

Interesting dilemma. NTA. It's weird you seem to care more about his daughter's feelings and the tension in the house than he does. Whenever a man is this eager to move a woman in, I question what labor he intends to extract from her.

Is he looking for a caretaker for his kids, one of which doesn't care for you? I think you're making the right move by saying no. His reaction to you saying no feels like a red flag, too.

I think you should have a sit down chat with the 12yo and ask why she doesn't like you. Be open and honest and clear. Maybe even tease that you've been invited to move in. See how she really feels.