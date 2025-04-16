Woman refuses to pay for BF's mom's bday dinner after she called her his 'temporary girlfriend.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay for my boyfriend’s mom’s birthday dinner after she called me his 'temporary girlfriend?'"

I (27F) have been dating my boyfriend (30M) for about a year and a half. Things have been going well—he’s sweet, we talk about moving in together, and I’ve met his family a few times. His mom, however, has never liked me. I don’t know why. I’m polite, successful, I bring gifts, I make an effort—but she treats me like I’m just some random he picked up off the street.

Last weekend, it was her birthday, and my boyfriend planned this big family dinner at a fancy restaurant. I offered to help pay, and he said it’d be nice if I covered half since we were splitting the bill between “the kids” (his siblings and us).