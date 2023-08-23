Woman refuses to pay for friend's bachelorette party a year after the wedding; AITA?

Friends of the bride and bridesmaids often help pay for the bachelorette party, but sometimes the financial expectations can get out of control....

So, when a frustrated woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As^hole' about refusing to fund a former bride's 'late bachelorette,' people were ready for the wedding gossip.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for refusing to pay for my best friends bachelorette weekend that is happening a year after her wedding?

So my best friend got married in July last year 2022. We have been friends for 15 years and had talked about being involved with each others weddings growing up all that kind of stuff.

Well she got engaged and married extremely fast to her current husband. Within a year of dating and I say fast because in May 2022 she was thinking of breaking up with him.